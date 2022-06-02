Royal Enfield grows 133% y-o-y, sells 63,643 motorcycles in May 2022

Royal Enfield posted sales of 63,643 motorcycles in the month of May against the sale of 27,294 motorcycles for the same month last year. The company registered a growth of over 133% in sales over the pandemic affected May last year. The company sold its highest ever 10,118 motorcycles in overseas markets, marking a YoY growth of over 40%. Royal Enfield continued its stable performance in the domestic market and posted an improvement over April 2022.

