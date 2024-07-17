Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 launched in India: Check price, design, and other details
Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 has been launched in India. The much-awaited model's price starts at ₹2.39 lakh and can range up to ₹2.54 crore
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is now available in India at a starting price of ₹2.39 lakh, but the price of this new Royal Enfield model can go up to ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, it is the second model to be based on the Sherpa 450 platform after Royal Enfield's Himalayan. The Guerrilla 450 looks perfect for a roadster, with a stripped retro design and some interesting colour options.