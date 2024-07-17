The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is now available in India at a starting price of ₹2.39 lakh, but the price of this new Royal Enfield model can go up to ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, it is the second model to be based on the Sherpa 450 platform after Royal Enfield's Himalayan. The Guerrilla 450 looks perfect for a roadster, with a stripped retro design and some interesting colour options.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 price

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla's price starts at ₹2.39 lakh and can go up to ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike will be released in three variants: Flash, Dash, and Analog. The flash variant of the model will be offered in two colours: Brava Blue and Yellow Ribbon, whereas its dash variant will be available in Gold Dip and Playa Bak. The analog variant of the bike will be available in two colours: Smoke and Playa Black.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla: Engine and specifications

The Guerilla 450 has the same 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.47 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Chassis and Cycle Parts

The bike has a 43mm telescopic fork up front with a travel of 40 mm and a linkage-type mono-shock. The newly launched model has alloy wheels at both ends. Its weight is of around 185 kg (kerb weight) and has a ground clearance of 169 mm.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 features

The bike has a 4-inch circular TFT screen, which is available on the top two variants. The screen is also linked with Google Maps and media controls. The bike with full LED lighting also comes with a USB Type C charging port.

The base variant of Royal Enfield Guerrilla has a digi-analogue instrument console. The motorcycle booking will begin on Wednesday. Most of the deliveries will likely to begin in August 2024.

