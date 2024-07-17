Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Triumph Speed 400: Price, suspension, tyres, engine and more compared
Detailed comparison between Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and Triumph Speed 400 in India. Guerrilla 450 features a 450cc engine, priced from ₹2.39 lakh, while Speed 400 has a 398.15cc engine and is priced at ₹2.24 lakh.
Royal Enfield has officially launched the eagerly anticipated Guerrilla 450 in India, with a starting price tag of ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a formidable competitor to the Triumph Speed 400, the new roadster offers potential buyers a tough choice. Here is a detailed comparison to help you decide.