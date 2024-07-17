Royal Enfield has officially launched the eagerly anticipated Guerrilla 450 in India, with a starting price tag of ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a formidable competitor to the Triumph Speed 400, the new roadster offers potential buyers a tough choice. Here is a detailed comparison to help you decide.

Pricing

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is available in three variants, starting at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to ₹2.54 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the Triumph Speed 400 is offered in a single variant with three dual-tone color options, priced at ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it approximately ₹15,000 cheaper than the base variant of the Guerrilla 450 and ₹30,000 less than the top variant.

Engine and Performance

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 boasts a 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, delivering 39.5bhp at 8,000rpm and 40Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. It features a 6-speed manual transmission coupled with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Meanwhile, the Triumph Speed 400 is equipped with a 398.15cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine, producing the same 39.5bhp at 8,000rpm but with slightly lower torque at 37.5Nm at 6,500rpm. Moreover, the cruiser gets a 6-speed manual transmission and slip-and-assist clutch.

Suspension Setup

The Guerrilla 450 is fitted with 43mm conventional telescopic forks at the front, offering 140mm of wheel travel, and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear, providing 150mm of wheel travel.

Conversely, the Speed 400 is equipped with 43mm USD Big Piston forks at the front, providing 140mm of wheel travel, and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear, offering 130mm of wheel travel.

Braking System

For braking, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 uses a 310mm disc brake at the front and a 270mm disc at the rear. The Speed 400, on the other hand, comes with a slightly smaller 300mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear. Both bikes come with dual-channel ABS.

Tyres

The Guerrilla 450 weighs in at 185kg and is fitted with 120/70 R17 tyres at the front and 160/60 R17 tyres at the rear. The Speed 400 is lighter by 9kg, with a kerb weight of 176kg, and features narrower 110/70 R17 tyres at the front and 150/60 R17 tyres at the rear.

With these specifications and pricing, the choice between the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Triumph Speed 400 ultimately depends on individual preferences and priorities in performance, features, and budget.

