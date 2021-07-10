Royal Enfield has increased the prices of its popular twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 . The bike manufacturer had raised the prices of the bikes in the month of April as well. The new price range has been increased in the range of ₹6,051 to ₹6,808 (all prices ex-showroom).

The bikes with parallel-twin engines won't have any other new cosmetic or mechanical update. The price hike will vary in accordance with the bike model as well as the paint.

New prices of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Canyon Red, Ventura Blue, Orange Crush: ₹2,81,518

Downtown Drag, Sunset Strip, Baker Express: ₹2,89,806

Mark 2 Chrome: ₹3,03,619

New Prices of Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Rocker Red, British Racing Queen: ₹2,98,079

Ventura Storm, Dux Deluxe: ₹3,06,368

Mr. Clean: ₹3,20,176

The company has launched the 2021 version of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in the month of March. The bikes got a host of new colour options. Apart from colour options, Royal Enfield also launched a wide range of personalisation accessories.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has also received a price hike in the range of ₹7,361 up to ₹8,362. The growing input costs have caused both car manufacturers and bike manufacturers to increase product costs.

The mid-segment bike manufacturer is planning to launch some new models in the Indian market. Recent rumours have also suggested that Royal Enfield will be using the parallel-twin engine in a new Himalayan model.

