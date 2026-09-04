Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 India launch today: What to expect from the new adventure bike

The Royal Enfield 440 will be available for sale in India on Friday, September 4. Predeals have already seen the new adventure motorcycle, which has shed light on its instrument cluster and wheel setup. Royal Enfield had earlier announced the launch date as September 4, and the bike would fall under the Royal Enfield adventure bikes segment, below the Himalayan 450.

The Himalayan 440 is built on the Scram 440 platform but features the same design and hardware as the more adventure-oriented Himalayan 411. Recently leaked spy images show a more basic twin-pod instrument layout, an analogue speedometer with digital readout and a separate Tripper navigation pod. Specifications, variants and prices will be finalised at the launch.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Engine and gearbox It is expected that the Himalayan 440 will feature the 443cc single-cylinder LS440 engine. This engine on the Scram delivers 25.4 hp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm and is paired to the six-speed gearbox. The 0.9 hp and 2 Nm gains are more than the 24.5 hp and 32 Nm of the Himalayan 411.

Royal Enfield will also be keeping the six-speed transmission on the Himalayan 440. During highway cruising, the additional ratio could help to lower engine speed, but performance specifics will be determined by the company's final specification.

Himalayan 440 hardware and design In the recent dealership images, the motorcycle shows wire-spoke rims and tubed tyres, indicating that these features will be part of the final design. The recent images of the dealership also reveal that the motorcycle will have wire-spoke rims and tubed tyres, which are a common sight in motorcycle design. It will also feature a monoshock at the back, telescopic front forks and disc brakes on both wheels.

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The Himalayan 440's silhouette looks familiar and retains the same look as the Himalayan 411 visually. It gets a muscular fuel tank, wide handlebars, split seat, windscreen and rear luggage rack. It has a 21/17-inch wheel set-up, which sets it apart from the Scram 440 that uses 19/17-inch wheels.

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Himalayan 440: Expected features Recent sightings indicate an analogue-digital instrument cluster with a separate Tripper navigation pod. The digital display is supposed to be used for fuel level, trip data and odometer reading, while the Tripper system is expected to offer Bluetooth connectivity as well as turn-by-turn navigation.

Other standard features will include dual-channel ABS, LED lighting and disc brakes at each end. But Royal Enfield has yet to announce the full feature set and variants.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Expected price and rivals The price of the Himalayan 440 is expected to be in the ₹2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) range, placing it in the price segment between the Scram 440 and the Himalayan 450. At present, BikeWale puts the price tag at ₹2.40 lakh to ₹2.50 lakh.

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The motorcycle is anticipated to be a competitor of adventure-orientated bikes like the Yezdi Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX. The final price, specifications and availability will be revealed at the launch by Royal Enfield today.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.