Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 launched at ₹2.29 lakh in India: Specs, features and more

Royal Enfield on Friday launched the new Himalayan 440 in India at an introductory price of ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is essentially the original Himalayan but has a bigger engine and a six-speed gearbox, plus new suspension and braking components.

The Himalayan 443 cc is powered by a single-cylinder engine with a capacity of 443 cc, generating 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of torque. It's the continuation of the upright riding stance and adventurous design of the Himalayan 411.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Design and dimensions The tall front section and upright posture of the earlier Himalayan have been maintained in the Himalayan 440. It has a half-duplex split-cradle frame, a front wheel that rides on a 21-inch circumference wheel and a rear wheel that rides on a 17-inch circumference wheel.

The ground clearance is 220 mm, and the seat height is 800 mm. A 15-litre fuel tank is given to the motorcycle. It is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White. The first one also receives a 10th Anniversary sticker in the fuel tank.

View full Image View full Image Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White colours.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 features Royal Enfield has fitted the bike with an LED headlamp and digital-analogue instrument panel. Tripper navigation is offered for route guidance, and a USB Type-C port is provided for charging.

The company will also be selling accessories such as hard panniers, a top box, touring seats, adventure handguards, engine guards, sliders and tapered mirrors.

443 cc engine gets a six-speed gearbox The most significant change is the 443 cc long-stroke single-cylinder motor. It produces 25.4 bhp per litre at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, according to Royal Enfield. The company states that the engine also has enhanced NVH characteristics.

View full Image View full Image Royal Enfield Himalayan 440's brakes utilise a 300 mm front disc with a two-piston floating calliper, and a 240 mm rear disc.

A six-speed gearbox is in use with the engine. The new ratios have been "fine-tuned to enhance low-speed riding", says Royal Enfield, while sixth gear is designed for more mellow highway cruising.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 suspension and brakes The Himalayan 440 is equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks and 200 mm of travel. The rear has a linkage-type monoshock with 180 mm of wheel travel.

Brakes utilise a 300 mm front disc fitted to a two-piston floating calliper, as well as a 240 mm rear disc. Dual-channel ABS is standard. The ABS also can be switched for use on loose surfaces.