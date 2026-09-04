Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 launched at ₹2.29 lakh in India: Specs, features and more

Royal Enfield on Friday launched the new Himalayan 440 in India at an introductory price of ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is essentially the original Himalayan but has a bigger engine and a six-speed gearbox, plus new suspension and braking components.

The Himalayan 443 cc is powered by a single-cylinder engine with a capacity of 443 cc, generating 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of torque. It's the continuation of the upright riding stance and adventurous design of the Himalayan 411.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: Design and dimensions The tall front section and upright posture of the earlier Himalayan have been maintained in the Himalayan 440. It has a half-duplex split-cradle frame, a front wheel that rides on a 21-inch circumference wheel and a rear wheel that rides on a 17-inch circumference wheel.

The ground clearance is 220 mm, and the seat height is 800 mm. A 15-litre fuel tank is given to the motorcycle. It is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White. The first one also receives a 10th Anniversary sticker in the fuel tank.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White colours.

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The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 features Royal Enfield has fitted the bike with an LED headlamp and digital-analogue instrument panel. Tripper navigation is offered for route guidance, and a USB Type-C port is provided for charging.

The company will also be selling accessories such as hard panniers, a top box, touring seats, adventure handguards, engine guards, sliders and tapered mirrors.

443 cc engine gets a six-speed gearbox The most significant change is the 443 cc long-stroke single-cylinder motor. It produces 25.4 bhp per litre at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, according to Royal Enfield. The company states that the engine also has enhanced NVH characteristics.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440's brakes utilise a 300 mm front disc with a two-piston floating calliper, and a 240 mm rear disc.

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A six-speed gearbox is in use with the engine. The new ratios have been "fine-tuned to enhance low-speed riding", says Royal Enfield, while sixth gear is designed for more mellow highway cruising.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 suspension and brakes The Himalayan 440 is equipped with 41 mm telescopic front forks and 200 mm of travel. The rear has a linkage-type monoshock with 180 mm of wheel travel.

Brakes utilise a 300 mm front disc fitted to a two-piston floating calliper, as well as a 240 mm rear disc. Dual-channel ABS is standard. The ABS also can be switched for use on loose surfaces.

The 440 cc engine, the 21-inch front wheel and the long-travel suspension, coupled with its 220 mm ground clearance, make the Himalayan 440 an adventure-touring and rough-road machine with a relatively uncluttered package.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.