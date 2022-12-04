Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets tubeless spoked rims

Royal Enfield is currently working on the new generation of the Himalayan. This off-road bike will get a more powerful version of the Himalayan that is likely to go on sale by 2023. As per reports, the new 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come with tubeless spoked rims. Its tyres will be sourced from Ceat which is currently the OEM partner for the company.
Currently the Himalayan 411 and Scram 411, both come with spoked wheels so the bike is fitted with tubes as well. The rim measures 21 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear with dual-purpose tyres. The Himalayan 450 will be launched with the same-size rims with dual-purpose tyres but with tubeless spoked rims.
Royal Enfield has added three new colour options to the Himalayan motorbike at the 2022 Rider Mania. The Royal Enfield Himalayan now comes in Glacier Blue, Dune Brown and Sleet Black colour shades. These new colours will join the existing three colour variants. With the introduction of the new variants, Royal Enfield Himalayan will now be offered in Glacier Blue (New), Sleet Black (New), and Dune Brown (New), Gravel Grey, Pine Green and Granite Black.
Royal Enfield Himalayan new colour variants are listed on the Royal Enfield official website as well. As part of its latest move, the company has also discontinued Mirage Silver, Rock Red and Lake Blue variants.
At present, Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with a starting price of ₹2.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Cost of the motorcycles goes up to ₹2.61 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the colour model. The motorbike comes powered by a 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It is claimed to have a maximum output of 24.3 hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The engine comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox.
Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is all set to launch a slew of motorcycles in India soon. The company is said to be working on eight motorcycles that will be launching soon. These may include Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Royal Enfield Scram 450, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.
