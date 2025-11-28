Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: What makes it different?

Royal Enfield launched the Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition at the Motoverse 2025, after showcasing the motorcycle at the EICMA 2025. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is a special edition motorcycle that draws design inspiration from the Mana Pass, which is one of the highest motorable roads in India. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes as a purpose built adventure motorcycle and the special edition iteration takes its appeal one notch up by adding a bunch of cosmetic and functional upgrades.

If you are planning to buy the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition, here are all the key details about the motorcycle that make it distinctive compared to the regular version of the Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Price The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition sits in the portfolio as the range-topping variant. It comes commanding a premium over the Hanle Black trim. The special edition Mana Black variant is priced at Rs. 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive motorcycle in the Himalayan lineup.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Stealth Black colour The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition wears a new Stealth Black colour, which gives the motorcycle a matte and satin finish, across the fuel tank, side panels, and other metal parts. The engine chasing, chassis and rims too don the darkened theme, giving the motorcycle stealthy look.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: Standard rally kit The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black comes equipped with Rally Kit components as standard fitment. This Rally Kit equipment includes a rally-style rear cowl, one-piece rally seat, rally-spec handguards with an aluminum brace, and a high-set rally mudguard. All these kits make the already purpose built motorcycle more off-road worthy.