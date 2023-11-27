The latest Himalayan motorcycle from Royal Enfield made its debut at Motoverse 2023 over the weekend, bringing a lighter and more sporty adventure biking option. Priced starting at ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Himalayan introduces new features. However, in the competitive adventure bike segment, it faces tough competition, especially from the KTM 390 Adventure. Here is a brief comparison of the two bikes, considering their prices, features, and specifications.

Features

The new Himalayan comes equipped with various features such as LED headlights, integrated taillight, and turn indicators. It boasts a 4-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, allowing users to mirror the screen for navigation, media controls, and receive call and SMS notifications once paired with a smartphone. Additionally, the Himalayan offers Ride-by-Wire with two riding modes, switchable ABS, and more.

On the other hand, the KTM 390 Adventure features LED lights, LED DRLs, and an adjustable windshield. It is equipped with a color TFT display that can be paired with a smartphone, along with a charging point. The bike provides two riding modes for tarmac and off-road adventure, turn-by-turn navigation, ABS modes, traction control, a bi-directional quick-shifter, and other functionalities.

Specifications

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 adventure motorcycle is powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. This engine produces 39.2 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of maximum torque at 5500 rpm, offering a significant improvement of 15.4 bhp in power and 8 Nm in torque compared to its predecessor.

On the contrary, the updated version of the KTM 390 Adventure retains the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the outgoing model. This engine delivers 43 bhp of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm, coupled with a six-speed transmission featuring a quick shifter and slip-and-assist clutch.

In terms of power, the KTM 390 Adventure offers more than the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, although the latter boasts higher torque output.

Price

The new Himalayan motorcycle will be available in three main variants named Base, Pass, and Summit. The entry-level Base variant is priced at ₹2.69 lakh, while the mid-range Pass variant comes with a price tag of ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-line Summit variant, equipped with all features, is priced at ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

In contrast, the KTM 390 Adventure presents a slightly higher cost. It is offered in two variants, with the version featuring alloy wheels priced at ₹3.39 lakh, and the variant with spoked wheels coming in at ₹3.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.