Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure comparison: Which bike to choose?
The new Himalayan motorcycle from Royal Enfield introduces new features like LED headlights and smartphone connectivity. It offers two riding modes and switchable ABS. However, it faces tough competition from the KTM 390 Adventure, which provides more power and features at a higher price.
The latest Himalayan motorcycle from Royal Enfield made its debut at Motoverse 2023 over the weekend, bringing a lighter and more sporty adventure biking option. Priced starting at ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Himalayan introduces new features. However, in the competitive adventure bike segment, it faces tough competition, especially from the KTM 390 Adventure. Here is a brief comparison of the two bikes, considering their prices, features, and specifications.