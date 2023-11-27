The latest Himalayan motorcycle from Royal Enfield made its debut at Motoverse 2023 over the weekend, bringing a lighter and more sporty adventure biking option. Priced starting at ₹2.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Himalayan introduces new features. However, in the competitive adventure bike segment, it faces tough competition, especially from the KTM 390 Adventure. Here is a brief comparison of the two bikes, considering their prices, features, and specifications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Features The new Himalayan comes equipped with various features such as LED headlights, integrated taillight, and turn indicators. It boasts a 4-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, allowing users to mirror the screen for navigation, media controls, and receive call and SMS notifications once paired with a smartphone. Additionally, the Himalayan offers Ride-by-Wire with two riding modes, switchable ABS, and more.

On the other hand, the KTM 390 Adventure features LED lights, LED DRLs, and an adjustable windshield. It is equipped with a color TFT display that can be paired with a smartphone, along with a charging point. The bike provides two riding modes for tarmac and off-road adventure, turn-by-turn navigation, ABS modes, traction control, a bi-directional quick-shifter, and other functionalities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 adventure motorcycle is powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. This engine produces 39.2 bhp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of maximum torque at 5500 rpm, offering a significant improvement of 15.4 bhp in power and 8 Nm in torque compared to its predecessor.

On the contrary, the updated version of the KTM 390 Adventure retains the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine from the outgoing model. This engine delivers 43 bhp of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7500 rpm, coupled with a six-speed transmission featuring a quick shifter and slip-and-assist clutch.

In terms of power, the KTM 390 Adventure offers more than the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, although the latter boasts higher torque output. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Price The new Himalayan motorcycle will be available in three main variants named Base, Pass, and Summit. The entry-level Base variant is priced at ₹2.69 lakh, while the mid-range Pass variant comes with a price tag of ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-of-the-line Summit variant, equipped with all features, is priced at ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

In contrast, the KTM 390 Adventure presents a slightly higher cost. It is offered in two variants, with the version featuring alloy wheels priced at ₹3.39 lakh, and the variant with spoked wheels coming in at ₹3.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.