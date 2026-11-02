Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: New adventure bike revealed with cruise control, TPMS and five colour options.

Royal Enfield has officially revealed the Himalayan 750, giving a clearer look at its upcoming adventure motorcycle ahead of its global debut at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy. The new model will become the largest-displacement motorcycle in the company's current line-up and is expected to sit above the Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine and features The motorcycle has been spotted testing several times over the past year. However, the latest official images provide a much better look at its design, colour options and equipment. The company is expected to share the complete technical specifications at EICMA, which begins on November 3.

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The Himalayan 750 will also bring several new features to Royal Enfield's adventure motorcycle range. These include cruise control, traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and adjustable suspension.

An India launch is expected at the Motoverse event in Goa towards the end of November 2026.

Royal Enfield has confirmed that the motorcycle will use an engine in the 750cc category. It will be a parallel-twin unit, making it the first Himalayan model to move away from the single-cylinder engine layout used by its smaller siblings.

The company has not yet released the official power and torque figures. Earlier reports based on test motorcycles suggested that the engine could produce around 55 to 60 bhp and approximately 65 Nm of torque. These figures should be treated as estimates until Royal Enfield publishes the final specifications.

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The new motorcycle is expected to offer a more comfortable experience on long journeys. Cruise control will allow riders to maintain a set speed without continuously using the throttle. The TPMS will help monitor tyre pressure, while traction control is designed to reduce wheelspin when the bike loses grip.

Adjustable suspension is another important addition. The motorcycle has been seen with inverted front forks and a rear monoshock with a remote preload adjuster. This should allow riders to make changes depending on the road conditions and the weight being carried.

The Himalayan 750 will also get a different wheel setup depending on the version. Royal Enfield has shown the motorcycle with alloy wheels as well as cross-spoke wheels that can support tubeless tyres.

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Five colours and different wheel options The Himalayan 750 will be available in five colour options: Antarctic Silver, Siberia White, Viking Bronze, Tectonic Black and Aztec Green.

The images suggest that Royal Enfield could offer different equipment levels across these colour options. The Antarctic Silver version appears with several touring accessories and tubeless cross-spoke wheels. Siberia White and Viking Bronze also appear with cross-spoke wheels, but have fewer accessories.

The Tectonic Black and Aztec Green versions have alloy wheels. These could be positioned as the more affordable options, although Royal Enfield has not confirmed the variant names or pricing structure.

The official images also offer a closer look at the motorcycle's accessories. These include touring equipment designed for riders who plan to use the bike for longer journeys. The company is expected to offer a dedicated accessory range for the Himalayan 750.

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The motorcycle retains the familiar adventure-bike design, with a tall windscreen, upright riding position, large fuel tank and a raised front section. It also gets a round headlamp and a TFT instrument display.

India launch and expected price Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Himalayan 750 in India at Motoverse 2026, which is scheduled to take place towards the end of November in Goa. The motorcycle will first make its global appearance at EICMA in Milan, where the company is expected to reveal its complete specifications.

The expected price is around ₹4.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh, ex-showroom, according to early estimates listed by automotive publications. Royal Enfield has not announced the official price, so the final figure could be different.

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The Himalayan 750 will be an important addition to the company's range as it moves into a higher-capacity adventure touring category. It will offer more engine capacity than the Himalayan 450 and add features such as cruise control and TPMS, which are not commonly found across Royal Enfield's existing motorcycle range.

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For now, the biggest details still awaited are the final engine output, complete equipment list, variant structure and official price. These are expected to become clearer at EICMA on 3 November.

(Note: The power, torque and price figures above are estimates from pre-launch reports. Royal Enfield has not confirmed them in the information available as of 1 November, 2026.)

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.