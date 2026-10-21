Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 to Flying Flea S6: 5 upcoming bikes to watch out for

Royal Enfield is preparing to expand its motorcycle lineup with five upcoming models, targeting adventure touring, retro roadsters, cafe racers, scramblers and electric mobility. New models feature the Himalayan 750, Continental GT 750, Interceptor 750, Scram 450 and Flying Flea S6, which will be launched and unveiled in November 2026 and beyond.

The Himalayan 750 is supposed to be launched globally at EICMA 2026, held in November, and then at the Royal Enfield Motoverse Goa. The other models are in development, with some due to be available as early as 2027. Here is what to expect from the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles based on available reports and test mule sightings.

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 The Royal Enfield 750 will soon be the new flagship adventure bike in the Himalayan brand. It is expected to feature a new 750cc parallel twin engine off the 650cc platform. The estimated output stands at around 55 hp and 60 Nm of torque, although official specifications remain unconfirmed.

The new R-platform will be used on the motorcycle; the standard will have a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. A variant for off-road driving with a 21-inch front wheel is also rumoured. Filming of its official TV commercial has provided sightings of the motorcycle's potential colour schemes.

2. Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 The GT 750 is likely to be the new name for the current GT 650, which will be placed in the top tier of the lineup and still have the same cafe racer styling. The sightings of test mules show that clip-on handlebars, a sculpted fuel tank, a compact rear end and twin upswept exhausts are being considered.

According to reports and prototype observations, it could use the 750cc parallel-twin engine, producing an estimated 55 bhp and 60-65 Nm. There are also rumours of a six-speed gearbox, slip-and-assist clutch and dual front disc brakes. It may be ready for release sometime in late 2026 or early 2027, according to Motobob.

3. Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 The engine from the Continental GT 750 will be the same size as the Interceptor's, but the Interceptor will have a more upright position. According to Overdrive, twin front disc brakes, telescopic forks, 18-inch wheels and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers are among several test mule details.

Perhaps a colour TFT screen with Bluetooth and Google map integration would be included as well, but Royal Enfield has not yet announced what the TFT screen specifications will be or when the motorcycles will be available.

4. Royal Enfield Scram 450 The Scram 450 is expected to share its underpinnings with other models like the Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450 and will be available in early 2027. It is likely to be powered by a 452cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Sherpa engine, putting out approximately 40 bhp and 40 Nm of torque.

Design features that are expected are a single-piece seat, numbered side panels, a raised front beak and dual-tyre use. The motorcycle may also have USD front forks and ride modes and may even include a switchable dual-channel ABS.

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5. Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 The C6 is likely the second model in the electric sub-brand after the Flying Flea S6 has been launched. Designed as an electric scrambler, it could feature a lightweight aluminium frame, wire-spoke wheels, a high-mounted front fender and knuckle guards.