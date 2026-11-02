Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 unveiled with cruise control, tubeless spoke wheels; India launch in November

Royal Enfield has unveiled the Himalayan 750, its upcoming middleweight adventure motorcycle, ahead of its expected India launch in November 2026. The motorcycle was presented in advance of its expected launch at Motoverse at the end of November. It will be positioned above the Himalayan 450 in Royal Enfield's adventure motorcycle range and aimed at those who want a bigger engine and better long-distance touring performance.

The new Himalayan 750 is in the same adventure style as the Himalayan range but with a larger fuel tank, new bodywork and upgrades to the touring fit-out. Key highlights include a new 750cc parallel twin engine, cruise control, tubeless spoke wheels, adjustable suspension and a new windscreen. Royal Enfield hasn't yet released the full details and official pricing.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine and performance According to Autocar India, the Himalayan 750 is expected to use a 750cc parallel-twin engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine's likely to deliver more than 55 hp and 60 Nm of torque, but the details have not been confirmed by Royal Enfield.

The larger-size unit is supposed to deliver better highway performance than the Himalayan 450 with its 452cc single-cylinder powerplant. The new motorcycle is also anticipated to be just as easy to drive at low speeds as it is to handle on the trail.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Suspension, brakes and hardware The motorcycle has upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock suspension setup. Rebound and compression adjustments are available on the front suspension, and preload adjustment is given to the rear suspension.

Other features on the hardware include wire-spoke wheels, dual front disc brakes and tubeless tyres. The bike also has a higher body and a new bodywork package.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Touring features The Royal Enfield has been equipped with a number of features to enhance comfort for long-distance riders on the Himalayan 750. This includes cruise control as well as an adjustable windscreen to allow a rider to adjust wind protection.

The motorcycle also gets an adjustable headlamp setup, which is expected to help maintain appropriate lighting when riding with a pillion or carrying luggage. It is expected to be about 830-850 mm tall and has a ground clearance of over 220 mm. These figures are yet to be officially confirmed.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: India launch, expected price and rivals According to Autocar India, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is likely to be available in the Indian market in the final week of November 2026. The ex-showroom price of the bike is expected to be between ₹4.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh.

It is expected to compete, once launched, with the middleweight adventure motorcycles such as the KTM 790 Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom 800DE.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.