Royal Enfield Himalayan gets three new colour options: Check details

Royal Enfield has added three new colour options to the Himalayan motorbike at the 2022 Rider Mania. The Royal Enfield Himalayan now comes in Glacier Blue, Dune Brown and Sleet Black colour shades. These new colours will join the existing three colour variants. With the introduction of the new variants, Royal Enfield Himalayan will now be offered in Glacier Blue (New), Sleet Black (New), and Dune Brown (New), Gravel Grey, Pine Green and Granite Black.
Royal Enfield Himalayan new colour variants are listed on the Royal Enfield official website as well. As part of its latest move, the company has also discontinued Mirage Silver, Rock Red and Lake Blue variants.
At present, Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with a starting price of ₹2.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Cost of the motorcycles goes up to ₹2.61 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the colour model. The motorbike comes powered by a 411 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It is claimed to have a maximum output of 24.3 hp and a peak torque of 32Nm. The engine comes mated with a 5-speed gearbox.
Meanwhile, Royal Enfield is all set to launch a slew of motorcycles in India soon. The company is said to be working on eight motorcycles that will be launching soon. These may include Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Royal Enfield Scram 450, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 and Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.
Enfield Bullet 350 will replace the current UCE Bullet 350 in the line-up and is likely to be positioned above the recently launched Hunter 350. The engine and the chassis will be shared with the Classic 350 but it will have a more basic design. Royal Enfield SG650 Concept bike was showcased earlier this year as bobber. The productive version is expected to be called Shotgun 650 and will share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor. However, it will have a single seat, chopped fenders and centre-set foot pegs. The upcoming Shotgun 650 is said to be the new flagship motorcycle from the company.
