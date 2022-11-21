Royal Enfield Himalayan gets three new colour options: Check details

Enfield Bullet 350 will replace the current UCE Bullet 350 in the line-up and is likely to be positioned above the recently launched Hunter 350. The engine and the chassis will be shared with the Classic 350 but it will have a more basic design. Royal Enfield SG650 Concept bike was showcased earlier this year as bobber. The productive version is expected to be called Shotgun 650 and will share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor. However, it will have a single seat, chopped fenders and centre-set foot pegs. The upcoming Shotgun 650 is said to be the new flagship motorcycle from the company.