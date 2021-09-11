The Royal Enfield Himalayan has received a new price hike which makes the entry-level adventure tourer more expensive by around ₹5000. The Chennai-based mid-size bike manufacturer had last increased prices in July this year.

The pricing has been increased across all colour variants and it is uniform for all six colours.

The Granite Black variant which was priced at ₹2,13,273 will now cost buyers ₹2,18,273.

The Pine Green variant will also cost ₹2,18,273 up from ₹2,13,273.

The Rock Red variant that was priced at ₹2,09,529 is now priced at ₹2,14,529.

The Lake Blue variant is also priced at ₹2,14,529 up from ₹2,09,529

The Granite Grey variant is priced at ₹2,10,784 which was earlier priced at ₹2,05,784.

The Mirage Silver will also cost ₹2,10,784 up from ₹2,05,784.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched in February this year. The bike got various technical upgrades and three new colours were also added: Pine Green, Granite Black and Mirage Silver. The bike also got new tripper navigation which was first seen on the Meteor 350. The launch price was set at ₹2,01,314 (ex-showroom Chennai).

The powertrain remains the same as the previous BS6 variant. The bike comes with a 411cc single-cylinder engine. The engine churns 24.3 bhp of power at 6500 rpm. The bike produces 32Nm of peak torque in the range of 4000 to 4500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Himalayan comes with a new seat, windscreen and rear carrier. The front rack of the bike has also been modified to carry jerry cans.

The new tripper navigation system will allow users to get turn by turn directions which can be connected to the user's smartphone. The Tripper navigation pod will be powered Google Maps and Royal Enfield app.

