Royal Enfield is fast-tracking the development of its upcoming adventure motorcycle, the Himalayan Raid, an off-road-focused variant of the current Himalayan, reported Bikewale. Initially slated for a late 2026 or early 2027 release, the project is reportedly accelerated with development in full swing.

As per the publication, the bike is internally codenamed ‘Project K1X’. The purported Himalayan Raid is being jointly developed by Royal Enfield’s R&D teams in India and the UK, along with its newly established European racing team, adds the report.

Notably, celebrated Indian rally rider CS Santosh is reportedly actively involved in the testing and development process, lending his expertise to fine-tune the motorcycle’s off-road prowess.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 spotted testing in India, launch expected soon

While the Himalayan Raid could share much of its underpinnings with the standard model, it will likley feature significant upgrades to enhance its off-road capability. Reportedly, one of the most notable enhancements is a fully adjustable suspension system, offering compression and rebound adjustability at both the front and rear. Additionally, the front forks are anticipated to boast a larger diameter, further improving stability and handling in rugged conditions.

In a move that could delight off-road enthusiasts, the Raid is expected to come equipped with rally-spec components as standard. While Indian buyers can currently purchase rally accessories such as the rally tail section, rally seat, and handguards separately, these might be included as factory-fitted features on the new model.

The Raid could also feature tubeless spoke wheels, a welcome addition for adventure riders seeking improved durability and ease of maintenance.

Mechanically, the Himalayan Raid is expected to retain the 452cc engine from the current model. However, the report suggests that the powertrain is undergoing enhancements that could result in increased power and torque figures. It remains to be seen whether these upgrades will be incorporated into the production version of the Raid.