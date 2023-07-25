Royal Enfield Hunter 350 bike achieves 2 lakh sales milestone in less than one year2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 02:54 PM IST
Royal Enfield's Hunter 350 model has achieved over 2 lakh units in sales within a year of its launch, gaining popularity in India and international markets.
Royal Enfield announced on Tuesday that its Hunter 350 model has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing cumulative sales of 2 lakh units in less than a year since its launch. The Hunter 350 was introduced in August 2022 and reached the 1-lakh sales mark in February 2023. Within just five months since then, it accomplished the next 1 lakh units in sales, as stated by Royal Enfield.
