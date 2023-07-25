Royal Enfield announced on Tuesday that its Hunter 350 model has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing cumulative sales of 2 lakh units in less than a year since its launch. The Hunter 350 was introduced in August 2022 and reached the 1-lakh sales mark in February 2023. Within just five months since then, it accomplished the next 1 lakh units in sales, as stated by Royal Enfield.

The CEO of Royal Enfield, B Govindarajan, expressed immense pride in the fact that the Hunter has gathered a community of over two hundred thousand riders worldwide in such a short span since its launch. Notably, the Hunter 350 is gaining popularity not only in India but also in various international markets.

In India, the Hunter 350 has made significant inroads not only in metro cities but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, demonstrating its widespread appeal.

Price of the 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 begins at Rs. 1.49 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom. The bike comes powered by a 349 cc single cylinder four stroke J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike is said to provide a mileage of 36.2 kmpl linked to a five-speed gearbox.

In terms of fuel capacity, the bike comes with a fuel tank of 13L, seat height of 800mm, a wheelbase of 1370mm, and a ground clearance of 150.5mm. The all new Royal Enfield cruiser has braking duties of 300mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at the front with a 270mm disc including piston floating caliper at the back. As a safety feature, the bike supports Dual Channel ABS.

Globally, the Hunter is already available in several countries across different regions. In the Asia-Pacific region, it can be found in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, and Thailand. In Europe, it is available in France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. In Latin America, it is present in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico, while in Australia and New Zealand, it has a presence as well. Moreover, the Hunter is soon set to be launched in Brazil, further expanding its global reach.