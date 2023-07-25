Globally, the Hunter is already available in several countries across different regions. In the Asia-Pacific region, it can be found in Indonesia, Japan, Korea, and Thailand. In Europe, it is available in France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. In Latin America, it is present in Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico, while in Australia and New Zealand, it has a presence as well. Moreover, the Hunter is soon set to be launched in Brazil, further expanding its global reach.

