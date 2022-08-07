Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched: Details on price, specs

As Royal Enfield fans were eagerly waiting for its launch in India, the bookings for the two-wheeler start from today and its sale along with deliveries would start from August 10, 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Royal Enfield’s most awaited bike Hunter 350 has finally arrived in Bangkok, Thailand. The cruiser bike comes at a price of range of Rs. 1.49 lakh to Rs. 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). As Royal Enfield fans were eagerly waiting for its launch in India, the bookings for the two-wheeler start from today and its sale along with deliveries would start from August 10, 2022.
Royal Enfield’s most awaited bike Hunter 350 has finally arrived in Bangkok, Thailand. The cruiser bike comes at a price of range of Rs. 1.49 lakh to Rs. 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). As Royal Enfield fans were eagerly waiting for its launch in India, the bookings for the two-wheeler start from today and its sale along with deliveries would start from August 10, 2022.
Sid Lal, Ceo of the Royal Enfield unveiled the first look of the bike a couple of days on his official Instagram handle. The two-wheeler comes in two trims in the form of Retro and Metro. Till now, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the lightest motorcycle made by the auto manufacturer.
Sid Lal, Ceo of the Royal Enfield unveiled the first look of the bike a couple of days on his official Instagram handle. The two-wheeler comes in two trims in the form of Retro and Metro. Till now, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the lightest motorcycle made by the auto manufacturer.
The most awaited bike from Royal Enfield does not fail to meet the expectations. It is modern, classy, and appealing to the eye. This cruiser bike comes in Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper Grey, and Dapper White. As per the images of Hunter 350 revealed by Lal, the bike had dual-tone paint job on the fuel tank with the rest of the body painted in the Black colour.
Hunter 350 features a 17-inch wheel set with the front being 110/70 and the rear being 140/70 tubeless tyres. The bike has an instrument cluster just like a pod-finish which is similar to Royal Enfield Scram 411.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In terms of fuel capacity, the bike comes with a fuel tank of 13L, seat height of 800mm, a wheelbase of 1370mm, and a ground clearance of 150.5mm. The all new Royal Enfield cruiser has braking duties of 300mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at the front with a 270mm disc including piston floating caliper at the back. As a safety feature, the bike supports Dual Channel ABS.
Talking about the suspension, it has telescopic forks at front with a travel of 130mm while there is a Twin tube Emulsion shock absorber with six-step adjustable preload including a travel of 102mm at the back.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc single cylinder four stroke J-series petrol engine. It produces 20.2 bhp of top power with 27 Nm of peak torque. The bike is said to provide the mileage of 36.2 kmpl linked to a five-speed gearbox.