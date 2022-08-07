Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched: Details on price, specs

The most awaited bike from Royal Enfield does not fail to meet the expectations. It is modern, classy, and appealing to the eye. This cruiser bike comes in Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper Grey, and Dapper White. As per the images of Hunter 350 revealed by Lal, the bike had dual-tone paint job on the fuel tank with the rest of the body painted in the Black colour.