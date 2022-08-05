Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle unveiled ahead of August 7 launch2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 03:44 PM IST
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle is slated to launch on August 7 in India. The bike is expected to come with J-series engine.
Ahead of August 7 launch, Royal Enfield has revealed the Hunter 350 motorcycle in India. The all-new bike was unveiled by Royal Enfield CEO Sid Lal via his Instagram account. He shared a video on the social media platform where he teases Hunter 350 in its full glory. Sharing the post, he writes “ I’m not really supposed to show you this yet, but I/m the boss man..Presenting the beautiful brand new Hunter 350 from Royal Enfield." It must be noted that the motorcycle will officially launch in the country on August 7.