Ahead of August 7 launch, Royal Enfield has revealed the Hunter 350 motorcycle in India. The all-new bike was unveiled by Royal Enfield CEO Sid Lal via his Instagram account. He shared a video on the social media platform where he teases Hunter 350 in its full glory. Sharing the post, he writes “ I’m not really supposed to show you this yet, but I/m the boss man..Presenting the beautiful brand new Hunter 350 from Royal Enfield." It must be noted that the motorcycle will officially launch in the country on August 7.

The Instagram video shows the dual-tone colour design of the motorcycle. Also, one can see that the two-wheeler has matte finish. Previous reports suggest that the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 may be offered in three different trims- retro, metro and metro rebel. It is expected to some in two different models though.

One can also see in the video that the head and tail lamps of the motorcycle are circular. The bike’s seat is a single piece and there's a split grab rail.

It is rumoured to be powered by 349cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke unit which is said to churn out 20.2 bhp of maximum power. It is expected to come paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is said to feature a triple navigation system as an accessory.

Earlier, Sid Lal has confirmed that the motorcycle will be equipped with the J-series engine. For the unaware, the engine is already used on the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350. The bike’s base variant will come with spoked wheels featuring tube-type tires, single-channel ABS and halogen turn indicators.

Coming to the dimensions and exact measurements of the bike, it is likely to have 2,055mm length, 800mm width and 1,055 height. Wheelbase of the new motorcycle is said to be1,370mm.

At the moment, it is unclear what will be the price of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle. When launched, it is likely to compete with Honda CB 350 RS and TVS Ronin.