Royal Enfield Hunter 350 motorcycle unveiled ahead of August 7 launch

Ahead of August 7 launch, Royal Enfield has revealed the Hunter 350 motorcycle in India. The all-new bike was unveiled by Royal Enfield CEO Sid Lal via his Instagram account. He shared a video on the social media platform where he teases Hunter 350 in its full glory. Sharing the post, he writes “ I’m not really supposed to show you this yet, but I/m the boss man..Presenting the beautiful brand new Hunter 350 from Royal Enfield." It must be noted that the motorcycle will officially launch in the country on August 7.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}