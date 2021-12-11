Royal Enfield is focussing heavily on the expansion to dominate the motorcycle market in India and its exporting countries. The homegrown motorcycle maker is already celebrating its 120th anniversary year with the announcement of Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 series. Now it is becoming evident that Royal Enfield will also include Scram 411 and the Hunter 350 motorcycles in its product launches scheduled for launch next year.

The report says that Royal Enfield Scram 411 will hit the Indian roads in February next year and Hunter 350 might see the light of day around May 2022.

“The DNA of the Royal Enfield motorcycles have been to go in difficult places," says Paulo Brovedani, head of product development at Royal Enfield.

The Chennai-based motorcycle maker dropped the YouTube teaser of Hunter 350 in a adventure video shot at South Pole and on the rocky terrain. The video goes by the title of “#90South|Ready for the Cold Road Ahead", in which Hunter back has been revealed.

The single seat of the motorcycle is clearly visible in the video which appears to be very similar to the prototype of Hunter 350 spotted earlier on Indian roads. The rear subframe also appears to have been taken from the company's popular Meteor 350 motorcycle that was launched earlier in 2019. Hunter will also use the same engine platform derived from the Meteor 350. But it will be positioned as one of the most affordable bikes in the company's product portfolio which is being expanded year on year.

It is expected that Hunter 350 will ship with the same engine and platform as the Meteor 350. This means that expect the same J-platform inside the Hunter which will use a 349 cc engine producing 22 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The transmission option is likely to include a five-speed unit.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.