Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch in India today: How to watch livestream

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch in India today: How to watch livestream1 min read . 02:35 PM IST
- Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to come powered by J-series engine which currently powers Classic Reborn and Meteor 350 bikes.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is set to launch in India today. The company will host an event at 4:30pm to unveil the latest motorcycle in the country. Hunter 350 is said to come powered by 349cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke unit which can deliver 20.2 bhp of maximum power. It is rumoured to come paired with a 5-speed gearbox and may feature a triple navigation system.
How to watch the launch event live
As mentioned above, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be unveiled at 4:30pm today. Those interested can watch the event live via the company’s official YouTube channel.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What to expect
Earlier this week, Royal Enfield CEO Sid Lal teased the upcoming motorcycle via his Instagram account. He shared a video on the social media platform that shows the dual-tone colour design of the motorcycle. Also, one can see that the matte finish design on it.
CEO Sid Lal has earlier confirmed that the motorcycle will come equipped with the J-series engine. For the unaware, the engine is used on the company’s Classic Reborn and Meteor 350. The bike’s base variant will come with spoked wheels featuring tube-type tires, single-channel ABS and halogen turn indicators.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be offered in three different trims- retro, metro and metro rebel. It is expected to come in two different models. While the exact dimensions are yet unknown, it is expected to have a 2,055mm length, 800mm width and 1,055 height. Wheelbase of the new motorcycle, on the other hand, is said to be1,370mm.
Price of the upcoming motorcycle will be unveiled at today’e event. But according to some reports, the Hunter 350 is said to compete with the likes of Honda CB 350 RS and TVS Ronin.
