Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350: Which retro-styled motorbike will you pick?

Royal Enfield recently introduced the 2025 Hunter 350 in India, starting at a price of ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the base variant’s price remains unchanged, the higher models have increased by ₹7,000. The latest Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in three distinct trim levels - Retro, Dapper, and Rebel. The Retro variant is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Dapper and Rebel variants are available for ₹1.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹1.82 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

In addition to various updates brought to the motorcycle, the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 now comes in three new colour options, bringing the total colour choices to six across all variants. This neo-retro styled motorcycle has undergone numerous cosmetic and mechanical improvements, which include an LED headlight, a tripper navigation pod, and a USB Type-C charging port.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is positioned in a segment that has seen significant consumer demand, which has surged in recent years due to Indian riders increasingly favouring premium and high-performance bikes. Fueled by this demand, many major two-wheeler manufacturers have rolled out their products in this segment. While Royal Enfield retains a substantial share of the market, other competitors also have their presence. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 aims to enhance its competitive stance against rivals like the Honda CB350.

Given below is a comparison of specifications and prices between the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Honda CB350-

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350: Specifications The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 continues to be equipped with a 349 cc single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled engine that generates a peak power of 19.72 bhp and a maximum torque of 27 Nm. This engine is coupled with a five-speed gearbox. In contrast, the Honda CB350 features a 348.36 cc single-cylinder engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. This engine produces a peak power output of 20.78 bhp and a maximum torque of 29.5 Nm.

The Honda CB350 delivers slightly superior power and torque compared to the newly launched 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350.