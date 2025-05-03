Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs rivals: Comparing pricing and specifications

2

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS

Honda’s CB350RS is a sportier version of the CB350 platform, designed to appeal to younger riders. It features shortened mudguards, a ribbed seat, an LED headlight, and bright colour options to give it a youthful, dynamic presence. It uses the same 348 cc single-cylinder engine as the standard CB350, tuned to deliver 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm of torque—slightly more than the Hunter 350. However, it sits in a higher price bracket, retailing between ₹2.16 lakh and ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Rumours suggest Honda may be working on a more direct rival to the Hunter, but its arrival isn’t expected soon.