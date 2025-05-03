Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs rivals: Comparing pricing and specifications

Royal Enfield has refreshed its highest-selling motorcycle, the Hunter 350, for 2025. Priced from ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated model brings in fresh paint schemes, added features, and a notable improvement to the rear suspension setup. As a consistent crowd-puller for Royal Enfield, these upgrades are expected to make the bike even more appealing to prospective buyers. But how does it fare against its competitors in the market? Let’s take a closer look at some of its key rivals.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin
The TVS Ronin is one of the most direct challengers to the Hunter 350. Earlier this year, the Ronin received a significant update that included two new colour options, dual-channel ABS for the mid-variant, and subtle cosmetic tweaks like smoked headlamp surrounds, a revised seat, and a tidier rear mudguard. It is powered by a 225 cc oil-cooled engine producing 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm, paired with a 6-speed transmission. The Ronin is priced competitively between ₹1.35 lakh and ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a strong value proposition.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS
Honda’s CB350RS is a sportier version of the CB350 platform, designed to appeal to younger riders. It features shortened mudguards, a ribbed seat, an LED headlight, and bright colour options to give it a youthful, dynamic presence. It uses the same 348 cc single-cylinder engine as the standard CB350, tuned to deliver 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm of torque—slightly more than the Hunter 350. However, it sits in a higher price bracket, retailing between ₹2.16 lakh and ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Rumours suggest Honda may be working on a more direct rival to the Hunter, but its arrival isn’t expected soon.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed T4
If you’re after retro charm with modern power, the Triumph Speed T4 is a strong contender. With neo-retro styling and a 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine delivering 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm, it offers a more spirited performance compared to the Hunter. The bike also features a solid chassis and a deep, distinct exhaust note. Following a recent price revision, the Speed T4 is now available at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an even more compelling alternative in the segment.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Jawa Forty Two
The Jawa Forty Two blends vintage aesthetics with modern engineering, making it another retro-themed competitor. It is powered by a 294 cc engine that puts out 27 bhp and 26 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. With its relaxed ergonomics and engaging dynamics, the Forty Two offers a balanced ride experience. Priced between ₹1.75 lakh and ₹2.01 lakh (ex-showroom), it competes closely with the Hunter 350 in both features and pricing.