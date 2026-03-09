Royal Enfield is certainly one of the major players in the Indian two-wheeler market when it comes to 350 cc or above engine-powered motorcycles. The company has been selling a wide range of retro-themed high-performing motorcycles in India for a long time. Among its highly popular models, which are also key revenue churners for the OEM, are the Hunter 350 and Classic 350.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable model from the brand, which comes as a roadster. On the other hand, the Classic 350 is certainly the bestselling motorcycle of the company, which comes as a cruiser.

If you have been planning to buy a Royal Enfield motorcycle, and the Hunter 350 and Classic 350 are in your shortlisted models, here is a quick comparison of how much EMIs you may have to pay every month.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Classic 350: Monthly EMI comparison

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Price (ex-showroom) Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Total interest Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Emerald) ₹ 217,585 ₹ 217,585 9.5% 12 months ₹ 19,079 ₹ 11,358 24 months ₹ 9,990 ₹ 22,182 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Royal Blue/London Red/Tokyo Black) ₹ 166,883 ₹ 166,883 12 months ₹ 14,633 ₹ 8,712 24 months ₹ 7,662 ₹ 17,013

For this EMI comparison, we have calculated the monthly EMIs by taking some factors into consideration. We have considered the Emerald coloured variant of the Classic 250 and the Royal Blue colour for the Hunter 350. The loan amounts have been considered as 100% of ex-showoom price for both motorcycles. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, and repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months for both models.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 commands a monthly EMI of ₹19,079 for 12 months repayment tenure, while for 24 months tenure, the amount is reduced to ₹9,990. In the case of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the monthly EMI amount is ₹14,633 for the 12-month repayment tenure, which is reduced to ₹7,662 if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure.

However, one thing the buyers must remember is that the monthly EMI varies depending on multiple factors, including the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

