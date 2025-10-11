Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price, features, looks and more compared

In city streets across India, two bikes compete in the same price range but have very different personalities. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is all about tradition, with a classic look and that familiar thumping engine. The TVS Ronin is more modern, mixing retro style with smart technology for riders who want both style and features. Both are great for daily city rides, but which one suits you best?

Price and Positioning The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced from ₹1.37 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Retro variant, going up to ₹1.67 lakh for the top-spec Metro Rebel trim. It represents Royal Enfield’s effort to make its brand more accessible, delivering a compact, city-friendly motorcycle without straying far from its signature character.

In contrast, the TVS Ronin begins at ₹1.24 lakh, extending to ₹1.59 lakh for the range-topping version. That slight price advantage makes the Ronin an attractive proposition for riders looking for a tech-rich package below the ₹1.6 lakh threshold.

Engine and Performance Under the tank, the Hunter 350 is powered by Royal Enfield’s proven 349cc J-series single-cylinder engine, producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired to a five-speed gearbox. Its character is relaxed and torque-driven, ideal for a steady, unhurried city ride. Weighing around 181 kg, the Hunter feels stable on open roads but slightly less agile in tighter urban traffic.

The TVS Ronin, meanwhile, houses a 225.9cc oil-cooled engine generating 20 bhp and 19.93 Nm of torque. Although slightly lower on displacement, it benefits from a lighter 159 kg kerb weight, translating into crisper throttle response and nimble handling. The Ronin feels more responsive in stop-start conditions, offering an approachable experience for newer riders.

Both motorcycles can touch around 120 km/h, but they deliver that power differently – the Hunter with its traditional thump and composure, the Ronin with lively acceleration and light-footed dynamics.

Features and Equipment When it comes to equipment, the two bikes diverge sharply. The Hunter 350 embraces simplicity with an analogue-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, USB charging port, and LED tail lamps. Higher variants also offer Tripper navigation, maintaining the balance between functionality and the brand’s minimalist charm.

The TVS Ronin, however, sets a new benchmark for tech in this segment. It features a fully digital display with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and even riding modes – Urban and Rain – that adjust ABS response. Suspension duties are handled by upside-down front forks and a monoshock rear, giving the Ronin a more modern, composed ride than the Hunter’s conventional telescopic and twin-shock setup.

Verdict The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 appeals to those who value a classic riding experience – steady, stylish, and unmistakably Enfield. It is about feel and familiarity rather than frills. The TVS Ronin, in contrast, is for the new-age rider who wants retro looks backed by modern functionality and everyday convenience.