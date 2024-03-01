Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650's spy shots leaked! What to expect

In a recent development, Royal Enfield enthusiasts have been buzzing with excitement as spy shots of two upcoming models, the Hunter 450 and Scram 650, surfaced on Indian roads, reported HT Auto.

Although the launch date for these two highly anticipated motorcycles is yet to be officially announced, the extensive testing they have undergone indicates that Royal Enfield is gearing up for a significant addition to its lineup.

As per the publication, starting with the Hunter 450, it is clear that this roadster is set to share its underpinnings with the Himalayan 450. The spy shots reveal similarities in the rear section, tail lamps, front headlamp, and exhaust, all drawing inspiration from the robust Himalayan 450. Powering the Hunter 450 is the Sherpa 450 unit, Royal Enfield's first liquid-cooled engine, boasting an impressive 39 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 40 Nm. The 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch promises a smooth and responsive ride.

Noteworthy changes are observed in the Hunter 450's design, with smaller wheel sizes, expected to be 17-inch units on both front and rear. Fitted with road-biased tires, possibly from Ceat, and a slightly compact frame with a smaller fuel tank, the Hunter 450 is positioned as a lighter, more agile alternative to the Himalayan 450. While the Himalayan is renowned for its off-road capabilities, the Hunter 450 is set to cater to roadster enthusiasts.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Scram 650 showcases Royal Enfield's commitment to versatility. Based on the chassis of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the Scram 650 features distinctive elements. Spied with spoked rims and dual-purpose tires, this model is ready to tackle both on and off-road terrains. The circular tail lamp in the new rear-tail section and the addition of upside-down forks contribute to the Scram 650's unique design.

Under the hood, the Scram 650 is equipped with the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine, boasting an air-oil cooled unit with a 270-degree crank. Generating 46.8 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 52 Nm, this powerhouse is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. A distinctive feature of the Scram 650 is the new 2-in-1 side-mounted exhaust, adding to its rugged aesthetic.

