Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 up for grab. See details

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd. said, “Few brands can celebrate the kind of legacy and history that Royal Enfield has enjoyed over the last century and a lot of this legacy is from the immense love the brand has received from riders through the ages. There was simply no better way of celebrating this milestone than sharing a piece of it with our consumers around the world. We are delighted to bring the 120th Anniversary Edition 650 Twin motorcycles to enthusiasts around the world, and share the brand’s legacy with them."