The highly anticipated Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 has been spotted undergoing testing on Indian roads once more, sparking excitement among motorcycle enthusiasts.

According to a report by Bikewale, the latest spy images reveal several intriguing updates to the modern-retro machine.

At first glance, the design remains faithful to the existing Interceptor 650, retaining the round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and familiar side panels, reported the publication.

However, notable upgrades include a new LED tail light cluster, alloy wheels, and circular LED indicators, lending the bike a more contemporary touch.

Reportedly, the Interceptor 750 is expected to feature an increased engine displacement, rising from 650cc to 750cc. With this enhancement, the parallel-twin engine is likely to produce over 50bhp, offering a significant boost in power and torque. Unlike its sibling, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, the Interceptor 750 will likely sport a twin exhaust setup, which is anticipated to be more refined than the test bike's current finish.

In a bid to manage the added power, Royal Enfield has equipped the new model with dual front disc brakes, enhancing stopping power. While the frame appears largely unchanged, the suspension setup has been upgraded, the report added.

Reportedly, the front telescopic forks and twin shock absorbers have been made beefier, and their tuning is expected to strike a balance between comfort and handling—addressing a common critique of the Interceptor 650’s ride quality.

Technology-wise, the Interceptor 750 is rumoured to include a TFT display similar to that of the Guerrilla 450, with top variants offering Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.