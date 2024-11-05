Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 launched in India: Check price, features and more

Royal Enfield launched the Interceptor Bear 650 in India, priced between 3.39 lakh and 3.59 lakh. This scrambler-style bike features a minimalist design, enhanced off-road capabilities, and a 648 cc engine delivering 47 bhp. It includes modern updates like full-LED lighting and a TFT screen.

Updated5 Nov 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Royal Enfield has unveiled the new Interceptor Bear 650 in India, priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.39 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).
Royal Enfield has unveiled the new Interceptor Bear 650 in India, priced between ₹3.39 lakh and ₹3.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield has unveiled the new Interceptor Bear 650 in India, priced between 3.39 lakh and 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Launched shortly after its global debut, the Interceptor Bear 650 marks Royal Enfield's latest addition to its 650 platform as the fifth model in the series. Styled as a scrambler, the Bear 650 has been tailored to embrace rugged trails while drawing inspiration from the classic scramblers of the 1960s and ‘70s.

The Interceptor Bear 650 presents itself as a minimalist yet muscular variation of the popular INT 650, featuring stripped-back aesthetics but with enhancements for off-road riding. Notable design updates include a new paint scheme, a scrambler-style seat, and a unique number board on the side panels. The bike also benefits from full-LED lighting and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels shod with MRF Nylorex dual-purpose tyres.

In terms of hardware, the Bear 650 comes equipped with 43 mm Showa USD front forks providing 130 mm of travel, while the rear end is supported by new twin shock absorbers with 115 mm of travel. The bike offers a ground clearance of 184 mm, and its seat height stands at 830 mm – the highest of any Royal Enfield 650. While the majority of the frame and components remain consistent with the original Interceptor, the Bear 650 has received a larger 320 mm front brake disc and switchable dual-channel ABS. It also features a TFT screen with in-built navigation, borrowed from the new Himalayan.

Powering the Bear 650 is the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine, delivering 47 bhp at 7150 rpm and a torque of 57 Nm at 5150 rpm – an increase of 5 Nm over the INT 650. The bike’s new two-into-one exhaust system reduces the kerb weight to 216 kg, which is 2 kg lighter than the Interceptor 650.

 

 

 

5 Nov 2024
