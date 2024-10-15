Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 leaks ahead of EICMA: What all we know so far

Anticipation builds for Royal Enfield's upcoming models, especially the Interceptor Bear 650, which could boast an upgraded chassis and a 648cc engine, as per the leaks.

Livemint
Updated15 Oct 2024, 06:03 PM IST
In a recent leak, the Interceptor Bear 650 was revealed without any camouflage, sparking widespread excitement ahead of its expected debut at EICMA.
In a recent leak, the Interceptor Bear 650 was revealed without any camouflage, sparking widespread excitement ahead of its expected debut at EICMA.(Facebook: Alza Guild)

Royal Enfield is reportedly all geared up to launch a series of new motorcycles, with two models garnering the most anticipation—the Classic 650 and the Interceptor Bear 650. In a recent leak, the Interceptor Bear 650 was revealed without any camouflage, sparking widespread excitement ahead of its expected debut at EICMA, reported HT Auto.

As per the report, the Indian motorcycle giant has already secured design and nameplate patents for the Interceptor Bear 650, indicating that the bike may also see a launch at this year’s Motoverse event. The chassis of the Interceptor Bear 650 is largely based on the Interceptor 650, though it features some notable changes.

The rear suspension might incorporate enhanced springs with increased travel, while the front will be fitted with upside-down forks, possibly fine-tuned by Showa—a collaboration that could give the bike superior handling and ride comfort.

Designed as a scrambler, the Bear 650 could come equipped with spoked wheels and dual-purpose tyres, ideal for both on-road and light off-road adventures. The bike might also feature an LED headlamp sourced from other models in the 650cc range, although there are reports that its illumination could be less than ideal for night riding. LED indicators, similar in design to those on the Himalayan 450, will be present, alongside a distinct circular LED tail lamp.

Under the minimalistic bodywork, Royal Enfield's trusted 648cc, air-oil cooled parallel-twin engine remains at the heart of the machine, suggests the leak. This engine, with its 270-degree crankshaft, will produce roughly 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque, mated to a smooth 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read | Jawa 42 FJ 350 launched in India, rivals RE Hunter 350: Price, features and more

One significant difference from other models is the possibility of a new sprocket size for the Bear 650, as well as the introduction of a single-sided exhaust. While this new design could reduce the motorcycle’s visual impact, it is expected to bring a noticeable reduction in weight.

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 06:03 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsRoyal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 leaks ahead of EICMA: What all we know so far

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.