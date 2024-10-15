Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 leaks ahead of EICMA: What all we know so far

Royal Enfield is reportedly all geared up to launch a series of new motorcycles, with two models garnering the most anticipation—the Classic 650 and the Interceptor Bear 650. In a recent leak, the Interceptor Bear 650 was revealed without any camouflage, sparking widespread excitement ahead of its expected debut at EICMA, reported HT Auto.

As per the report, the Indian motorcycle giant has already secured design and nameplate patents for the Interceptor Bear 650, indicating that the bike may also see a launch at this year’s Motoverse event. The chassis of the Interceptor Bear 650 is largely based on the Interceptor 650, though it features some notable changes.

The rear suspension might incorporate enhanced springs with increased travel, while the front will be fitted with upside-down forks, possibly fine-tuned by Showa—a collaboration that could give the bike superior handling and ride comfort.

Designed as a scrambler, the Bear 650 could come equipped with spoked wheels and dual-purpose tyres, ideal for both on-road and light off-road adventures. The bike might also feature an LED headlamp sourced from other models in the 650cc range, although there are reports that its illumination could be less than ideal for night riding. LED indicators, similar in design to those on the Himalayan 450, will be present, alongside a distinct circular LED tail lamp.

Under the minimalistic bodywork, Royal Enfield's trusted 648cc, air-oil cooled parallel-twin engine remains at the heart of the machine, suggests the leak. This engine, with its 270-degree crankshaft, will produce roughly 47 bhp of power and 52 Nm of torque, mated to a smooth 6-speed gearbox.