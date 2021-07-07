Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Royal Enfield Interceptor rival Benelli 502C cruiser pre-bookings to begin in India from July 8

Royal Enfield Interceptor rival Benelli 502C cruiser pre-bookings to begin in India from July 8

Premium
Benelli 502C cruiser
1 min read . 05:12 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • Considering the spec sheet and probable competition, the Benelli 502C cruiser is likely to be priced above 5 lakh in India

Italian two-wheeler maker Benelli will introduce its next offering in India soon. The Benelli 502C cruiser will be available for pre-booking in the country from July 8. The registration amount of the motorcycle and its final price in India have not been disclosed yet and are expected to be revealed close to the beginning of pre-bookings and launch, respectively. In India, the Benelli 502C cruiser will go up against market-favourite Royal Enfield Interceptor and Kawasaki Vulcan S.

Italian two-wheeler maker Benelli will introduce its next offering in India soon. The Benelli 502C cruiser will be available for pre-booking in the country from July 8. The registration amount of the motorcycle and its final price in India have not been disclosed yet and are expected to be revealed close to the beginning of pre-bookings and launch, respectively. In India, the Benelli 502C cruiser will go up against market-favourite Royal Enfield Interceptor and Kawasaki Vulcan S.

Benelli 502C cruiser is the rebadged version of QJ SRV500, first seen in spy images in 2020. Considering the probable spec sheet and intended competition, the Benelli 502C cruiser is likely to be priced at 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and above in India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Benelli 502C cruiser is the rebadged version of QJ SRV500, first seen in spy images in 2020. Considering the probable spec sheet and intended competition, the Benelli 502C cruiser is likely to be priced at 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and above in India.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The urban cruiser is likely to borrow its engine from QJ SRV500, a 500cc parallel-twin motor. It might be tuned differently for outputs other than the 47bhp of power at 8500rpm and 46Nm of torque at 6000rpm. Transmission duties might be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The Benelli 502C cruiser is going to run on 17-inch front and rear wheels. The rider's position will be a short seat, with a monoshock suspension in the back. Other features will include twin exhausts, a fully digital instrument cluster, and all-LED lighting.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!