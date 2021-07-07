{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Italian two-wheeler maker Benelli will introduce its next offering in India soon. The Benelli 502C cruiser will be available for pre-booking in the country from July 8. The registration amount of the motorcycle and its final price in India have not been disclosed yet and are expected to be revealed close to the beginning of pre-bookings and launch, respectively. In India, the Benelli 502C cruiser will go up against market-favourite Royal Enfield Interceptor and Kawasaki Vulcan S.

The urban cruiser is likely to borrow its engine from QJ SRV500, a 500cc parallel-twin motor. It might be tuned differently for outputs other than the 47bhp of power at 8500rpm and 46Nm of torque at 6000rpm. Transmission duties might be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

The Benelli 502C cruiser is going to run on 17-inch front and rear wheels. The rider's position will be a short seat, with a monoshock suspension in the back. Other features will include twin exhausts, a fully digital instrument cluster, and all-LED lighting.

