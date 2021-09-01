The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has finally been updated for 2021. The bike gets a host of new additions and foremost, a new engine as well as a platform. The 2021 Classic 350 borrows a lot from the Meteor 350 that was launched last year, including the new 349cc engine.

The Classic 350 2021 has been launched at a starting price of ₹1,84,374 (all prices ex-showroom) for the Redditch Series with single channel ABS. The Halcyon Series starts at ₹1.93 lakh. The Signal Series has been priced at ₹2.04 lakh whereas the Dark Series motorcycles will be selling at ₹2.11 lakh. The Chrome model is the top of the line variant with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.51 lakh.

Bookings will be available from 6 PM today.

The bike will be available in a total of 11 colour variants which includes nine dual-channel variants and two single-channel variants.

New Royal Enfield Colours:

Dual Channel

Chrome Red

Chrome Bronze

Dark Stealth Black

Dark Gunmetal Grey

Signals Marsh Grey

Signals Sandstorm

Halcyon Green

Halcyon Black

Halcyon Grey

Single Channel

Redditch Green

Redditch Grey

The colours have been divided into five different colourways which include Chrome, Dark, Signals, Halcyon and Redditch.

View Full Image The Chrome Series of RE Classic 350

View Full Image The new Dark Series

View Full Image The RE Classic 350 Signals Series

View Full Image The Classic 350 Halcyon Series

View Full Image The new Redditch Series

Royal Enfield Classic 350 New Features

The 2021 version of the bike will get a small digital cluster to show important info such as fuel level, Odometer and Trip meter. The speedometer will continue to occupy a dominant space on the dashboard.

The Classic 350 will finally get support for a Turn-by-Turn Tripper Navigation, that also made its debut on the Meteor 350. However, it will only be available with the Chrome series and will be optional for others.

The Classic 350 also comes with alloy wheels but it will only be available with the Dark Series.

Engine

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 features a new 349 cc engine that has been borrowed from the Meteor 350 that was launched last year. The bike will also come with the same state of tune as the Meteor. It churns out 20PS of power and 27Nm of torque.

In terms of chassis, there's a major upgrade as the company has opted for a double-downtube unit as compared to the single cradle construction on the outgoing model. This is expected to provide better stability and refinement for the rider.

