Home >Auto News >Royal Enfield launches 2021 Classic 350 with new engine. Price, colours, booking details

Royal Enfield launches 2021 Classic 350 with new engine. Price, colours, booking details

Siddhartha Lal with the new 2021 Royal Classic 350 
1 min read . 12:57 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The bike will be available in a total of 11 colour variants which includes nine dual-channel variants and two single-channel variants

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has finally been updated for 2021. The bike gets a host of new additions and foremost, a new engine as well as a platform. The 2021 Classic 350 borrows a lot from the Meteor 350 that was launched last year, including the new 349cc engine. 

The Classic 350 2021 has been launched at a starting price of 1,84,374 (all prices ex-showroom) for the Redditch Series with single channel ABS. The Halcyon Series starts at 1.93 lakh. The Signal Series has been priced at 2.04 lakh whereas the Dark Series motorcycles will be selling at 2.11 lakh. The Chrome model is the top of the line variant with an ex-showroom price of 2.51 lakh.  

Bookings will be available from 6 PM today. 

The bike will be available in a total of 11 colour variants which includes nine dual-channel variants and two single-channel variants. 

New Royal Enfield Colours: 

Dual Channel

  • Chrome Red
  • Chrome Bronze
  • Dark Stealth Black 
  • Dark Gunmetal Grey
  • Signals Marsh Grey 
  • Signals Sandstorm
  • Halcyon Green
  • Halcyon Black 
  • Halcyon Grey

Single Channel

  • Redditch Green 
  • Redditch Grey

The colours have been divided into five different colourways which include Chrome, Dark, Signals, Halcyon and Redditch. 

The Chrome Series of RE Classic 350
The new Dark Series
The RE Classic 350 Signals Series
The Classic 350 Halcyon Series
The new Redditch Series
Royal Enfield Classic 350 New Features 

The 2021 version of the bike will get a small digital cluster to show important info such as fuel level, Odometer and Trip meter. The speedometer will continue to occupy a dominant space on the dashboard.

The Classic 350 will finally get support for a Turn-by-Turn Tripper Navigation, that also made its debut on the Meteor 350. However, it will only be available with the Chrome series and will be optional for others. 

The Classic 350 also comes with alloy wheels but it will only be available with the Dark Series. 

Engine

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 features a new 349 cc engine that has been borrowed from the Meteor 350 that was launched last year. The bike will also come with the same state of tune as the Meteor. It churns out 20PS of power and 27Nm of torque. 

In terms of chassis, there's a major upgrade as the company has opted for a double-downtube unit as compared to the single cradle construction on the outgoing model. This is expected to provide better stability and refinement for the rider. 

 

 

