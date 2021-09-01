The Classic 350 2021 has been launched at a starting price of ₹1,84,374 (all prices ex-showroom) for the Redditch Series with single channel ABS. The Halcyon Series starts at ₹1.93 lakh. The Signal Series has been priced at ₹2.04 lakh whereas the Dark Series motorcycles will be selling at ₹2.11 lakh. The Chrome model is the top of the line variant with an ex-showroom price of ₹2.51 lakh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}