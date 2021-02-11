Royal Enfield launches 2021 Himalayan with three new colours, tripper navigation

Royal Enfield has revealed the new 2021 version of its adventure tourer Himalayan. The new Himalayan comes with three new colours including a new Pine Green, Granite Black and Mirage Silver. The bike also gets new tripper navigation which was first seen on the Meteor 350.

In terms of pricing, the bike has received a hike. The new Himalayan is now priced at ₹2,01,314 (ex-showroom Chennai).

While the powertrain remains the same, the new Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with new seat, windscreen and rear carrier. The front rack of the bike has also been modified to carry jerry cans.

The new tripper navigation system will allow users to get turn by turn directions which can be connected to the user's smartphone. The Tripper navigation pod will be powered Google Maps and Royal Enfield app.

The engine remains the same for the 2021 Himalayan. The bike comes with a 411cc single-cylinder engine. The engine churns 24.3 bhp of power at 6500 rpm. The bike produces 32Nm of peak torque in the range of 4000 to 4500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Commenting on the journey of the Himalayan and the launch of the new motorcycle, Mr Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said “In a short span of just 5 years, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has opened up a new category within global adventure touring, has successfully established itself as a truly global motorcycle, and has been among the most sought after motorcycle for Royal Enfield across several geographies. The originally developed 2016 Himalayan was a category first, and was a very versatile and accessible motorcycle. Over the years, together with feedback from our riding community, we have consistently evolved the Himalayan in design and functionality, and improved the overall ride experience. This has resonated very well with millions of adventure enthusiasts across the world, who now have new variants to choose from. With today’s launch, we are confident to further fuel the adventure touring space across the world."

View Full Image The new Tripper Navigation

View Full Image The new Granite Black colour

View Full Image The new Mirage Silver colour

