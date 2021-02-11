Royal Enfield launches 2021 Himalayan with three new colours, tripper navigation

Commenting on the journey of the Himalayan and the launch of the new motorcycle, Mr Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said “In a short span of just 5 years, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has opened up a new category within global adventure touring, has successfully established itself as a truly global motorcycle, and has been among the most sought after motorcycle for Royal Enfield across several geographies. The originally developed 2016 Himalayan was a category first, and was a very versatile and accessible motorcycle. Over the years, together with feedback from our riding community, we have consistently evolved the Himalayan in design and functionality, and improved the overall ride experience. This has resonated very well with millions of adventure enthusiasts across the world, who now have new variants to choose from. With today’s launch, we are confident to further fuel the adventure touring space across the world."