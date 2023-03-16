Royal Enfield launches 2023 Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 with alloys

Royal Enfield has recently introduced the 2023 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 to the Indian market, featuring sleek and stylish alloys. The Interceptor 650 will be available in four new colour options, while the Continental GT 650 will have two new colourways. The ex-showroom price for the 2023 Interceptor 650 starts at ₹3.03 lakh, while the 2023 Continental GT 650 starts at ₹3.19 lakh. Interested buyers can book these motorcycles starting from today.

The Interceptor 650 will now be offered in four stunning new colourways, featuring two blacked-out variants - Black Ray and Barcelona Blue, as well as Black Pearl and Cali Green. These new paint schemes will complement the existing colour options, which include Mark 2, Sunset Strip, and Canyon Red.

View Full Image New Continental GT 650. (Royal Enfield)

In addition to the existing colour options, the Continental GT 650 will now be available in two new blacked-out versions, namely Slipstream Blue and Apex Grey. Furthermore, the bike will also be sold in Mr Clean, Dux Deluxe, British Racing Green, and Rocker Red. Both the Interceptor and the Continental GT will feature blacked-out engine and exhaust parts in their new blacked-out variants.

Both motorcycles now come equipped with new switchgear made from aluminium and taken from the Super Meteor. The bikes also feature a new LED headlamp, which is also sourced from the Super Meteor 650. Additionally, a USB port is now included as well.

View Full Image New Interceptor 650 (Royal Enfield)

The new blacked-out variants of both motorcycles come standard with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. The Continental GT 650 will run on Vredestein tyres, while the Interceptor 650 will feature Ceat Zoom Cruz tyres.

The motorcycles from Royal Enfield retain the same engine as before, which is a 648 cc, air-oil cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. It delivers 47 bhp of power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,150 rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip and assist clutch. No changes have been made to the engine specifications.