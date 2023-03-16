Royal Enfield launches 2023 Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 with alloys

Royal Enfield has recently introduced the 2023 Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 to the Indian market, featuring sleek and stylish alloys. The Interceptor 650 will be available in four new colour options, while the Continental GT 650 will have two new colourways. The ex-showroom price for the 2023 Interceptor 650 starts at ₹3.03 lakh, while the 2023 Continental GT 650 starts at ₹3.19 lakh. Interested buyers can book these motorcycles starting from today.

