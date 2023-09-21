Royal Enfield launches motorcycle ‘Rental Program’ across 25 Indian cities: How to book a rental RE1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Royal Enfield has launched a motorcycle rental initiative in India, called Royal Enfield Rental, offering rentals in 25 cities with a fleet of over 300 motorcycles. The company plans to expand the initiative to include more cities in the future.
Royal Enfield has introduced its motorcycle rental initiative in India, named Royal Enfield Rental. This program will provide motorcycle rentals across 25 cities in India, collaborating with over 40 motorcycle rental operators. Royal Enfield Rental will boast a fleet of over 300 motorcycles available for rent.