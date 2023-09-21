Royal Enfield has launched a motorcycle rental initiative in India, called Royal Enfield Rental, offering rentals in 25 cities with a fleet of over 300 motorcycles. The company plans to expand the initiative to include more cities in the future.

Royal Enfield has introduced its motorcycle rental initiative in India, named Royal Enfield Rental. This program will provide motorcycle rentals across 25 cities in India, collaborating with over 40 motorcycle rental operators. Royal Enfield Rental will boast a fleet of over 300 motorcycles available for rent.

Royal Enfield Rental will be accessible in cities such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Leh, Manali, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. Additionally, the manufacturer will extend its motorcycle rental services to Udaipur, Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Goa, Kochi, Bhubaneswar, Thiruvananthapuram, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla, Nainital, Bir Billing, Siliguri, and Dehradun.

The company says that it intends to include more cities to this roster as part of its expansion plans.

How to book a rental Royal Enfield bike? To rent a motorcycle, go to the Royal Enfield Rental website. Choose the city where you need the motorcycle. Then, select the pick-up and drop-off dates and times. The website will show you the available models and their prices. You can get the operator's details by filling out a form. Keep in mind that there might be a refundable charge by the operator.

Speaking about this new initiative, Mohit Dhar Jayal. Chief Brand officer, Royal Enfield, said, “Our extended family of motorcycle rental and tour operators and mechanics have played a critical role in shaping our culture and emission of pure motorcycling. Alongside our efforts, the people of this extended ecosystem have built wider access and aspiration for our motorcycles. Our new Royal Enfield Rentals initiative will enable access for riders to rent a motorcycle anywhere in India, and it will also enhance the level of support we offer to all motorcycle rental operators who represent the backbone of our ecosystem across tourist and rider destinations everywhere."

