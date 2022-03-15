Royal Enfield has today launched the Scram 411, the brand’s first ADV crossover. The company targets both the city ride and the off road campaigns with Scram 411. It is based on Royal Enfield’s LS-410 engine platform and the Harris Performance chassis. The Scram 411 will be available for test rides and bookings in India starting today.

The motorcycle will be available in Europe and across countries in the Asia Pacific region by mid of this year, and thereafter will be launched in North America and Latin America as well.

The Scram 411 is an extension of Royal Enfield's much loved Himalayan motorcycles range launched in 2016.

The Scram 411 is powered by a 411cc, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-cooled single-cylinder engine. The engine has a maximum power of 24.3bhp at 6500rpm and max torque of 32Nm at 4000-4500 rpm.

It comes with long travel suspension and monoshocks, and 200mm ground clearance. The telescopic front suspension with 41mm forks and 190mm travel, along with 180mm travel on the rear with monoshock linkages. The front and the rear discs combined with dual-channel ABS, offers confident braking.

Scram 411 has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres. The dual-purpose tyres ensure a confident grip over tarmac and on loose gravel. The seat on the new Scram 411 has been designed for both rider and pillion in long city commute.

The new motorcycle has a digital-analog instrument cluster that provides essential information on the digital screen. The instrument cluster also has an auto meter, trip meter, time, fuel gauge with a low warning, and service reminder. The Royal Enfield Tripper Navigation pod is available as an MiY option on all variants of the Scram 411.

The new Scram 411 is available in seven colours across three variants. The Scram 411 in Graphite Yellow, Graphite Red and Graphite Blue, come with grey tanks and distinct tank badges and matching tyre rim tapes.

The Skyline Blue and Blazing Black have distinct colour tanks with the identifiable Royal Enfield stripes and matching mud guards. The top-end variant, in two colourways - White Flame and Silver Spirit - with dual tank colours, unique graphics.

Customers can now book a test ride, customize, and book Scram 411 via the Royal Enfield app, on company's website or at the Royal Enfield Store.

Bookings and test rides begin across dealerships in India today at a limited period introductory price of ₹2,03,085 (ex-showroom) for the Graphite Red, Yellow and Blue; ₹2,04,921 (ex-showroom) for the Skyline Blue and Blazing Black; and ₹2,08,593 (ex-showroom) for the Scram 411 Silver Spirit and White Flame.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.