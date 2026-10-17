Royal Enfield limited-edition Hypershift Classic 650: Check ex-showroom price, bold features, and booking details

Royal Enfield launched the 125th Anniversary Edition Hypershift Classic 650. The limited-edition Classic 650 features colour-shifting paint, hand-painted pinstripes, commemorative side-panel badging, and a premium quilted brown leather seat.

"We have designed and developed 625 units of the limited-edition motorcycle. This is a one-time-only, globally exclusive release, offering you the chance to own one of these 125th Anniversary edition limited motorcycles," the company said.

Key feature: 'Hypershift colour' The 125th Edition’s Hypershift colour feature "is innovative and offers a dynamic visual experience that changes from red to gold and from bright to dark depending on the viewer’s angle," Royal Enfield stated.

The ‘hypershift' application allows us to present the Classic model in new, modern, and iconic colours, it said.

The motorcycle is complemented by premium badges and logos, all in celebration of the 125th anniversary.

What's the cost of the Royal Enfield 125th Anniversary Edition Hypershift Classic 650? The Royal Enfield 125th Anniversary Edition Hypershift Classic 650 is priced at ₹4,25,589, ex-showroom, in India.

₹20,000 INR is the booking amount (non-refundable), payable on the sale day through the Royal Enfield App. Once the booking amount is paid, you will receive a confirmation email with the details and the selected dealership will be informed.

The remaining amount must be paid in full at the dealership selected during registration.

There could be additional charges, depending on the taxation rules in respective country/state.

Registration is mandatory to participate in the sale.

How can you own the Classic 650 limited edition Royal Enfield bike? Only the first 125 participants who pay the booking amount will be eligible to secure the motorcycle. Only participants who have registered during the registration period will have access to participate in the sale day drop.

The company said the exclusive anniversary-edition motorcycle will go live on the Royal Enfield website with registrations beginning on October 16, 2026 at 2 PM IST. After successfully registering, you can come back on the sale day to participate in the sale. The sale will commence on October 28, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST.

Mark the dates:

> Registration Begins: October 16th, 2026, 2 PM IST

> Sale Begins: October 28th, 2026, 7 PM IST

For India, the sale and registrations will only happen in the Drop Zone section of the Royal Enfield App and not on the Royal Enfield website.

You will receive your motorcycle within 60 to 120 days of the booking date. The motorcycle will be delivered by the dealership selected during registration.