Royal Enfield Meteor 350 images leaked: Details that we know so far1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2020, 07:55 PM IST
The Meteor 350 has been leaked numerous times, from images of the new bike down to all the variants that will be made available
The Meteor 350 has been leaked numerous times, from images of the new bike down to all the variants that will be made available
The latest in the like of 350cc bikes introduced by the company will be the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The new bike will be a replacement for the Thunderbird 350X and come with some quirky elements similar to the outgoing models.
The Meteor 350 has been leaked numerous times, from images of the new bike down to all the variants that will be made available. Here’s what we can say about the new 350cc bike from Royal Enfield:
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated