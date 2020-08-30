Royal Enfield Meteor 350 images leaked: Details that we know so far

The latest in the like of 350cc bikes introduced by the company will be the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The new bike will be a replacement for the Thunderbird 350X and come with some quirky elements similar to the outgoing models.

The Meteor 350 has been leaked numerous times, from images of the new bike down to all the variants that will be made available. Here’s what we can say about the new 350cc bike from Royal Enfield:

The Meteor 350 has been leaked numerous times, from images of the new bike down to all the variants that will be made available. Here's what we can say about the new 350cc bike from Royal Enfield:

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be launched in three different variants. The base variant will be called Fireball, followed by Stellar and finally the top model Supernova.

The differences in the three variants will be cosmetic

Tripper Navigation will be one feature that will be standard across all three variants. This will be a Bluetooth-enabled GPS system.

The base variant will come with two colour options. A red and yellow colour. It will get decals instead of 3D badges. There will be less use of chrome on this variant.

The Stellar variant will get a chrome exhaust system along with a pillion back rest which will be absent on the base version. Stellar parts will be body coloured

The Supernova will feature a windscreen and will get dual tone colour options and machine finished wheels.

The launch of the bikes, according to a report by HT Auto, is estimated to happen towards the end of September.

