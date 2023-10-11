Royal Enfield Meteor 350 range receives fresh updates; gets new variant Aurora! All details
The Aurora model features spoked wheels with tube-type tires, an LED headlight, aluminum switchgear, a premium touring seat, and Tripper Navigation.
Royal Enfield has introduced a fresh iteration of the Meteor 350, known as the Aurora, which will occupy a spot in the lineup between the Stellar and Supernova variants. The ex-showroom price for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Aurora is set at ₹219,900, and bookings are currently open.