Royal Enfield has introduced a fresh iteration of the Meteor 350, known as the Aurora, which will occupy a spot in the lineup between the Stellar and Supernova variants. The ex-showroom price for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Aurora is set at ₹219,900, and bookings are currently open.

Additionally, while no mechanical alterations have been made, the Meteor 350 range has received some new features. Here are more details on it.

The Aurora model features spoked wheels with tube-type tires, an LED headlight, aluminum switchgear, a premium touring seat, and Tripper Navigation. Therefore, the Aurora variant is designed for individuals seeking a classic cruiser appearance.

Furthermore, there have been updates across the entire Meteor 350 range. The top-tier Supernova series has been elevated with the addition of an LED headlamp, aluminum switchgear, and various other high-end components and features, now retailing at ₹2,29,900 ex-showroom.

In the Stellar lineup, the Tripper navigation system is now a standard feature, while the Fireball variant is available in a stylish Black shade as its default color. The Stellar variant is priced at ₹2,15,900 ex-showroom, and the Fireball variant is priced at ₹2,05,900 ex-showroom.

Speaking about Meteor 350, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said,"As we reflect on the remarkable success of the Meteor 350 in India and international markets it is evident that the Meteor has struck a chord with many long distance riders and motorcycling enthusiasts. Its dynamic cruising ability and dependable performance have resonated deeply with our riders."

“The Aurora range is a result of our constant interactions with our community of riders, where we witnessed a strong inclination towards retro-inspired cruisers. The new colourways and features are sure to elevate the pleasure of pure retro-cruising among our customers," added Govindarajan.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!