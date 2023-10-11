Royal Enfield has introduced a fresh iteration of the Meteor 350, known as the Aurora, which will occupy a spot in the lineup between the Stellar and Supernova variants. The ex-showroom price for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Aurora is set at ₹219,900, and bookings are currently open. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, while no mechanical alterations have been made, the Meteor 350 range has received some new features. Here are more details on it.

The Aurora model features spoked wheels with tube-type tires, an LED headlight, aluminum switchgear, a premium touring seat, and Tripper Navigation. Therefore, the Aurora variant is designed for individuals seeking a classic cruiser appearance.

Furthermore, there have been updates across the entire Meteor 350 range. The top-tier Supernova series has been elevated with the addition of an LED headlamp, aluminum switchgear, and various other high-end components and features, now retailing at ₹2,29,900 ex-showroom.

In the Stellar lineup, the Tripper navigation system is now a standard feature, while the Fireball variant is available in a stylish Black shade as its default color. The Stellar variant is priced at ₹2,15,900 ex-showroom, and the Fireball variant is priced at ₹2,05,900 ex-showroom.

Speaking about Meteor 350, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said,"As we reflect on the remarkable success of the Meteor 350 in India and international markets it is evident that the Meteor has struck a chord with many long distance riders and motorcycling enthusiasts. Its dynamic cruising ability and dependable performance have resonated deeply with our riders."

“The Aurora range is a result of our constant interactions with our community of riders, where we witnessed a strong inclination towards retro-inspired cruisers. The new colourways and features are sure to elevate the pleasure of pure retro-cruising among our customers," added Govindarajan.

