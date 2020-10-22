Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to launch on 6 November: What to expect

Royal Enfield ’s all-new Meteor 350 will soon be unveiled. The company will be unveiling the new bike on 6 November. The Meteor 350 launch has been delayed but it seems the company will manage to launch the bike just in time for the festive season sales.

It will be the first major launch after the introduction of the two 650CC Interceptor bikes. The new Meteor will be competing against the newly launched Honda H’Ness CB350 (pronounced Highness). Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is expected to be priced in the bracket of ₹ 1.6 lakh to ₹ 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Earlier, a leaked brochure revealed the specifications and features of the new bike. The Meteor 350 will sport a new twin-pod cluster instrument console with bluetooth connectivity.

In the instrument console the bigger pod will feature an analogue speedometer while the smaller pod gets a TFT colour display offering navigation details. The smaller unit will be called as a Tripper Navigation Unit. Digital LCD Screen will have Odometer, Tripmeter, Fuel Graph Bar and Service reminder.

Meteor 350 colours and variants

The previous leaks gave us an idea about the color options and the variants. Meteor 350 will be available in three variants – Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Meteor 350 will made available in seven body colours - Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.

Engine

The Meteor 350 will employ an all-new 349 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine. The leaks suggest that Meteor's 350cc engine is expected to make 20.5hp and 27Nm of torque. In comparison, the UCE Thunderbird 350 made 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque.

Style and feel

The bike will have circular halogen headlamp, LED DRL, LED tail lamps, forward-set footpegs, raised handlebar, etc.

