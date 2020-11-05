Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to launch tomorrow: All you need to know

The engine on the new Meteor is expected to be tweaked to produce more power in comparison to the UCE Thunderbird 350 which made 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque

The Royal Enfield will be launching the new Meteor 350 tomorrow. The new bike will be a replacement of the Thunderbird 350X. The new bike will have cruiser stance similar to the outgoing model. The company will also be adding a range of new technology elements to keep up with the rise in competition.

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will come with an all-new 349 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine. The new engine on the bike is expected to churn 20.5hp and 27Nm of torque. The new engine will be tweaked to produce more power in comparison to the UCE Thunderbird 350 which made 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque.

In terms of features, the new Meteor 350 is expected to get a new twin-pod cluster instrument console with bluetooth connectivity. In the instrument console the bigger pod is expected to feature an analogue speedometer while the smaller pod might get a TFT colour display for navigation. The digital LCD Screen will have Odometer, Tripmeter, Fuel Graph Bar and Service reminder. The bike will have circular halogen headlamp, LED DRL, LED tail lamps, forward-set footpegs, raised handlebar, etc.

Royal Enfiled is expected to price the bike between the range of ₹1.60 lakh to ₹1.90 lakh among three variants. The entry-level variant is expected to be called Fireball. The more expensive variants are expected to be called Stellar and Supernova. In terms of colour options, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the bike in Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.